Multibagger Reliance Power share price hits 5% lower circuit after 80% gains in a month to 1 year high

Ujjval Jauhari
Published4 Oct 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Stock Market today: Multibagger Reliance Power share price that hit 1 year high of 54.25 after gaining more than 80% in a month , however was locked in 5% lower circuit thereafter.

The Reliance Power share price opened at 54.25 on the BSE on Friday more than 1% higher than the previous close of 53.65. Reliance Power share price also hit 1 year high (52 week high ) of 54.25 on the BSE.

Reliance Power share price thereafter slipped 5% hitting lower price band or circuit limit at 50.97 on the BSE.

On the NSE also Reliance Power share price was locked in lower price band of 50.95 , down 5%. Reliance Power share price had scaled 1 year high of 53.60 on the NSE on Thursday itself.

The Reliance Power share price has gained more than 170% in a year and thereby given Multibagger returns to the investors.

The Reliance power share price also had gained more than 80% in a year prior to todays correction.

Reliance Power share price remains in focus as after reducing debt substantially is now raising funds.

 

Reliance Power in focus on settlement of debt obligations and fund raising

The Board of Directors of Reliance Power at a Meeting held on Thursday, October 03, 2024, approved Issue of up to $ 500 million ( 4,200 crore) ultra-low cost interest of 5% per annum, unsecured, 10 year long tenure Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), on private placement basis to affiliates of Värde Investment Partners, LP.

Reliance Power on September 17 announced the settlement of obligations worth 3,872.04 crore debt towards the corporate Guarantee to the lenders of its former subsidiary, Vidarbha Industries Power Limited (VIPL), as per an exchange filing.

Reliance Power, the listed entity as per its exchange filings has zero debt from banks and financial Institutions

The net worth of Reliance Power is 11,155 Crore as on June 30, 2024 On a consolidated basis

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

