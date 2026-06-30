Multibagger renewable energy stock Suzlon Energy share price gains on 105 MW order win; do you own?

Suzlon Energy share price: Mutibagger renewable energy stock Suzlon Energy share price was in focus on Tuesday, 30 June, after it secured its first commercial order for its newly launched S175 (5.0 MW) wind turbine, marking a significant milestone for the company's next-generation renewable energy portfolio.

Advertisement

The order, worth 105 MW, has been placed by Sunsure Energy just two weeks after the launch of the S175, making it the debut commercial project for what Suzlon describes as India's tallest and most powerful wind turbine.

“Just two weeks after launching the S175 (5.0 MW), India's tallest and the most powerful wind turbine, Suzlon has secured its first 105 MW order for the next - generation turbine from Sunsure Energy. The order marks a strong commercial debut for S175, reinforcing strong customer confidence in Suzlon's differentiated technology and innovation -led product portfolio. This is also Sunsure's third order with Suzlon in less than 14 months, taking the cumulative partnership to 400.8 MW," the company informed in a press release.

Advertisement

Post the announcement, the stock gained 1.7% to its day's high of ₹58.15 on BSE. This rise comes despite a broader weakness on Dalal Street.

The stock has added 45% in the past 3 months and 10% in 6 months, however, it has shed 15% in the last 1 year. Furthermore, it has given multibagger returns in the long term, soaring 683% in 5 years. The stock has hit its 52-week high of ₹68.30 in July 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹38.17 in March 2026.

About the order The project will see Suzlon supply, erect, commission and maintain 21 units of its S175 (5.0 MW) wind turbine generators in Karnataka's Bijapur district. Powered by a 175-metre rotor and a 160-metre hybrid lattice tower, the turbine has been designed to access stronger and more stable wind regimes, allowing developers to improve energy generation and project economics while making previously unviable wind sites commercially attractive.

Advertisement

The announcement is significant because the order has come within weeks of the product's launch, underlining early customer confidence in Suzlon's latest technology.

According to the company, the S175 has been developed to support firm and dispatchable renewable power while expanding the addressable market for wind energy projects in India.

"Sunsure began their wind energy journey with us and has now grown into one of India's largest and fast-growing C&I focused renewable energy providers. We are proud to support their growth as our partnership deepens across geographies - from Karnataka to now two orders in Maharashtra." — Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group

Sunsure Energy further noted that the project aligns with its long-term strategy of expanding reliable clean energy capacity to meet India's accelerating industrial electrification and manufacturing growth.

Advertisement

"Our strategy is centred on meeting the need for firm, reliable clean energy driven by India's accelerated electrification and an expanded manufacturing footprint powered by data centres, GCCs, advanced manufacturing, and electric mobility. This order is a precise strategic choice." — Manish Mehta, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, Sunsure Energy

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy develops round-the-clock renewable energy solutions for businesses and utilities through long-term power purchase agreements. The company currently has 800 MW of operational renewable energy assets, 8.30 GW under development or construction, and is targeting 10 GW of operational capacity by 2030.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.