Multibagger restaurant stock Spice Lounge jumps 5% despite weak trends on Dalal Street; surges over 3000% in 5 years

Multibagger restaurant stock Spice Lounge share price spiked 5% in intra-day deals on Thursday, February 19 despite weak trends on Dalal Street.

Indian stock market benchmarks Nifty and Sensex slipped about 0.2% in today’s session, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, along with a firmer US dollar following the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting overnight.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting indicated a divergence of views among policymakers on the future policy path. While some officials saw room for further monetary easing if inflation continues to moderate, others signalled a willingness to tighten policy should price pressures remain persistent. According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in three interest rate cuts of 25 basis points each over the course of this year.

The multibagger stock rallied as much as 5% to its intra-day high of ₹37.49. It is still 48% away from its 52-week high of ₹72.20, hit in November 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹7.69 in March 2025.

In the long run, the small-cap stock has given exceptional returns, surging 163% in last 1 year and over 3000% in last 5 years. However, it has been under pressure recently, down 40% in past 3 months.

Spice Lounge Food Works Q3 results 2026 Spice Lounge Food Works, in an exchange filing dated February 14, announced its financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reporting a mixed set of numbers across standalone and consolidated operations.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a sharp 112.5% year-on-year jump in net profit at ₹2.21 lakh for the December quarter, compared with ₹1.04 lakh recorded in the same period last year. However, profitability weakened sequentially, with standalone net profit declining 61% from ₹5.73 lakh reported in the September 2025 quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations showed strong annual growth, rising 55% year-on-year to ₹36.13 lakh in Q3FY26 from ₹23.25 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. That said, revenue moderated on a quarter-on-quarter basis, slipping 26.4% from ₹49.13 lakh in the September quarter, reflecting softer sequential performance.

At the consolidated level, the company reported a significant contraction in profitability. Consolidated net profit fell 70% year-on-year to ₹2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹8.45 crore in the same quarter last year. The decline highlights pressure on group-level earnings despite the improvement seen in standalone results.

Consolidated revenue also remained under strain, declining more than 37.3% year-on-year to ₹32.90 crore in the December quarter, down from ₹52.52 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Spice Lounge Food Works, earlier known as Shamilar Agencies, operates as a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company, with a focus on providing food, beverage, and experience-led offerings across multiple geographies. The company runs a wide range of formats spanning global cuisine outlets, casual dining restaurants, premium pubs, nightlife destinations, and live-event platforms. These operations are carried out through a combination of owned and franchised business models.

The company’s brand portfolio includes a blend of international and in-house concepts, such as Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Wing Zone, catering to varied consumer preferences across dining and entertainment segments.