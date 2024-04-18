Multibagger: Sanghvi Movers shares continue their bull run for 5th straight year, up 2765% in 4 years
Sanghvi Movers, a leading crane rental company, has delivered consistent growth. Over the last 4 years, the company shares have climbed from ₹46.15 apiece to the current trading price of ₹1,323, resulting in a gain of 2765%. It finished CY23 with a stellar return of 152%.
In the dynamic and often unpredictable realm of equity markets, achieving consistent returns for shareholders over an extended period stands as a notable accomplishment. Despite market volatility, economic downturns, and industry disruptions, a select few stocks have demonstrated remarkable resilience and stability.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started