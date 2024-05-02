Multibagger Shakti Pumps share price hits upper circuit for the third consecutive session fueled by strong Q4 show
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Shakti Pumps India Ltd share price with gains of 5% hit upper circuit on Thursday. This was the third consecutive session when stock price was locked in the upper circuit. The same has been fueled by strong Q4 performance reported by the company a few days back after which stock has risen more than 15% in three trading sessions.
