After peaking at an all-time high of ₹ 5,075 in early August, the stock experienced a period of profit booking, followed by sideways movement. However, it regained momentum this week, driven by renewed investor enthusiasm.

Shares of Shakti Pumps, a leading manufacturer of solar pumps and motors in India, were locked at 5% upper circuit in last three trading sessions, delivering a cumulative gain of 15.76%, reaching ₹4,708 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shares have been one of the standout performers in the Indian stock market, emerging as a significant wealth creator for investors over the past few years. The company's consistent growth trajectory, driven by its strong presence in the pump industry space, particularly in solar pumps and motors, has made it a favorite among market participants.

After peaking at an all-time high of ₹5,075 in early August, the stock experienced a period of profit booking, followed by sideways movement. However, it regained momentum this week, driven by renewed investor enthusiasm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The key trigger for this surge was the company's announcement regarding the potential issuance of bonus shares on September 30, which sparked significant interest among investors. Shakti Pumps' board of directors will meet on Monday, October 7, 2024, to consider issuing bonus shares in a 5:1 ratio—five new fully paid-up equity shares for every-one existing share, at a face value of ₹10 each.

In an exchange filing, the company stated, "The board of directors will consider a proposal to issue bonus shares in the ratio of five new fully paid-up equity shares for every-one existing fully paid-up equity share."

If approved, this will be the company's first bonus issue. A bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are offered to existing shareholders at no extra cost, typically in proportion to the number of shares they already hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the June ending quarter, the company reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching ₹567.6 crores, up from ₹113.1 crores in Q1 FY24. The EBITDA also saw a remarkable rise, reaching to ₹135.9 crores compared to ₹7.9 crores in the same period last year, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 23.9% from 7.0%.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) surged to ₹92.6 crores in Q1 FY25, a significant jump from ₹1.0 crore in Q1 FY24, with the PAT margin expanding from 0.9% to 16.3%. As of June 30, 2024, Shakti Pumps has an order book of ₹2,300 crore, as per the company's earnings filing.

Well-Positioned Recognized as a leading manufacturer in the Indian pump industry, Shakti Pumps holds a dominant market position with a 25% share in the domestic solar pump market under the PM KUSUM scheme, an initiative aimed at transforming the Indian agriculture sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through the PM Kusum Scheme, led by the government, it is estimated that there are over 14 lakh solar pumps under Component B (off-grid pumps) and 35 lakh solar pumps under Component C (on-grid pumps) to be installed.

India, primarily an agrarian economy, boasts a flourishing agricultural sector with a consistent demand for pumps. This demand is fueled by declining groundwater levels and supportive government policies, such as subsidized electricity and exemptions for solar water pumps, which encourage independent irrigation systems.