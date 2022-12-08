Multibagger share declares bonus issue, stock split; gains over 150% in 1 year

Rural-focused HFC, Star Housing Finance will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 and further carry a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. The company has fixed a record date for next week to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split. The company is a smallcap stock and a multi-bagger. In a year, the stock has climbed by more than 150%. The stock is currently near its 52-week high.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}