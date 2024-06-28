Multibagger Shivalik Bimetal Controls zooms 2271% in 4 years: Should you buy?
Shivalik Bimetal Controls has shown exceptional growth, with its stock price surging by 2271% over four years. Despite recent volatility, JM Financial initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target price of ₹730, anticipating substantial revenue growth in various segments over next few years.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls has proven to be a stellar investment for long-term holders, with its stock price skyrocketing by an astonishing 2271 percent over the past four years. In June 2020, the stock was valued at ₹24.7, and it has since surged to approximately ₹585.65. This tremendous growth underscores Shivalik's ability to consistently enhance its value, positioning it as a standout performer among penny stocks and highlighting its potential as a lucrative investment opportunity.
