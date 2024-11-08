Multibagger Shyam Metalics share price drops 14% from all-time high amid Q2 results, profit booking. Should you buy?

  • Multibagger Stock: Shyam Metalics shares fell after a 55% profit decline to 216 crore in Q2, despite revenue growth. The drop was due to deferred tax asset adjustments. The stock has seen a 7% loss in two sessions and a significant decline from its all-time high.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Shyam Metalics share price today opened at an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>858.10 apiece, the stock touched an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>820.25 per share on BSE. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)
Multibagger stock: Shyam Metalics share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹858.10 apiece, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹820.25 per share on BSE. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)

Multibagger stock Shyam Metalics share price continued to decline for the second consecutive session on Friday after the release of its Q2 results, which revealed a 55% drop in net profit to 216 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, despite solid revenue growth.

The decline in profits for the quarter was attributed by the company to an adjustment of 328 crore related to deferred tax assets and the reversal of the Income Tax provision due to carried forward losses from the acquisition of Mittal Corp Ltd the previous year.

The revenue for the quarter was 3,634 crore, marking a 23.6% increase compared to the same quarter that ended in September 2023, according to a statement from the company.

Also Read | Multibagger small-cap stock declares record date for 1:10 stock split

“We are pleased to report that Q2 FY25 has been a steady quarter for us, despite industry challenges. Our revenues in the quarter grew by 24% YoY to INR 3,634 crores while Operating EBITDA saw a growth of 32% YoY to INR 407 crores. This reflects our ongoing financial robustness and strategic expertise. We are witnessing an improved product mix, with higher contribution from our key products. We are fully committed to staying on course with our growth plans,” Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the company.

Furher, Agarwal pointed out that in the recent quarter, the company successfully initiated operations at a Cold Rolling Mill with a capacity of 0.25 MTPA and a Coke Oven Plant with a capacity of 0.45 MTPA at their Jamuria facility in West Bengal. This represents a significant step forward in their efforts to grow strategically. This progress is expected to greatly enhance their revenues and profit margins in the forthcoming quarters.

Also Read | 1500% return YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit order receipt from RIL

Shyam Metalics share price today

Shyam Metalics share price today opened at an intraday high of 858.10 apiece, the stock touched an intraday low of 820.25 per share on BSE. In the two consecutive session, the multibagger stock has lost about 7%, and is down about 14.20% from its all-time high levels of 956.05. According to Trendlyne data, the stock has increased approximately 133.02% over the last three years and 85.09% over the past year.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, stated that Shyam Metalics share price witnessed profit booking in yesterday's session, and today further weakness is observed. Going ahead, the next support is at 820, whereas 900 is resistance. Prices are likely to remain within this range, and the next directional move would be seen on a range breakout beyond the mentioned levels. Bhosale believes it's not a good time for investors to enter at current levels.

Also Read | 2000% YTD return! Multibagger stock declares bonus shares in 1:2 ratio

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Shyam Metalics share price drops 14% from all-time high amid Q2 results, profit booking. Should you buy?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.05
01:49 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-2.85 (-1.89%)

Tata Motors share price

804.45
01:49 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-15.35 (-1.87%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

736.35
01:49 PM | 8 NOV 2024
52.75 (7.72%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.35
01:49 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.85 (-2.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

48,150.00
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
3044.5 (6.75%)

National Aluminium Company share price

241.80
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
3.25 (1.36%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,418.00
01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-6.6 (-0.09%)

City Union Bank share price

179.30
01:36 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-1.55 (-0.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Signatureglobal India share price

1,281.40
01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-101 (-7.31%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,202.85
01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-88.1 (-6.82%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,284.95
01:37 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-89.95 (-6.54%)

Aarti Industries share price

484.20
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-30.85 (-5.99%)
More from Top Losers

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,116.15
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
88.7 (8.63%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

731.70
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
48.1 (7.04%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

999.10
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
64.9 (6.95%)

Page Industries share price

48,150.00
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
3044.5 (6.75%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,485.00910.00
    Chennai
    79,491.00910.00
    Delhi
    79,643.00910.00
    Kolkata
    79,495.00910.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.