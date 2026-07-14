Multibagger Signature Global shares to be in focus on Wednesday after Q1 pre-sales rise 25% QoQ

Shares of Signature Global are likely to be in focus on Wednesday, July 15, after the company announced its operational performance for the June quarter. The real estate developer reported pre-sales of ₹1,970 crore in Q1 FY27, down 25% year-on-year (YoY) but up 25% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), driven by the successful launch of the first phase of Tonino Lamborghini Residences.

The project, developed in collaboration with the renowned Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini, marks the brand's entry into the Indian real estate market. According to the company, the launch at Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Sector 71, Gurugram, received a strong response from homebuyers, supporting the sequential recovery in sales and reinforcing Signature Global's focus on the growing branded residences segment.

However, other operating metrics remained under pressure on both a yearly and sequential basis. Collections declined to ₹670 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹930 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹920 crore in the March quarter.

The company sold 226 units during the quarter, compared with 778 units a year ago and 378 units in the preceding quarter, while the area sold fell to 0.72 million sq. ft. from 1.62 million sq. ft. a year earlier and 1 million sq. ft. in Q4 FY26.

Meanwhile, net debt stood at ₹390 crore at the end of the June quarter, compared with ₹200 crore at the end of FY26. The average sales realisation improved to ₹17,093 per sq. ft. in Q1 FY27 from ₹15,250 per sq. ft. in FY26, reflecting a richer product mix.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had cash and bank balances, including fixed deposits, of ₹2,522 crore, reinforcing its balance sheet and providing financial flexibility to support future growth.

Commenting on the performance, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global, said, "Our performance in the first quarter of FY27 reflects our consumer-centric approach, where we align our projects with the evolving aspirations of homebuyers and remain committed to delivering on our promises. Strong pre-sales and robust collections during the quarter reflect continued trust in our brand, the strength of our execution, and sustained demand for our developments."

He added that the successful launch of the first phase of Tonino Lamborghini Residences on Southern Peripheral Road, which received an overwhelming response from homebuyers, underscores the growing demand for branded residences that offer an elevated lifestyle and exclusivity. He said the company remains committed to creating long-term value for its customers and other stakeholders.

Project pipeline remains healthy Looking ahead, Signature Global said its development pipeline remains strong, with 21.2 million sq. ft. of recently launched projects, 19.8 million sq. ft. of upcoming developments, and 12.3 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects—including 7 million sq. ft. under construction and 5.3 million sq. ft. that have received occupancy certificates—scheduled for execution over the next four to five years, as per the company's regulatory filing.

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