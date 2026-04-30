Cemindia Projects shares hit 20% upper circuit, touch 4-month high after Q4 results

Shares of Cemindia Projects were locked in the 20% upper circuit in Thursday’s trade, 30 April, hitting a four-month high of ₹815 apiece, as investors cheered the company’s strong performance for the quarter ended March 2026.

The company on Wednesday reported a 114% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹242 crore for the March quarter. For the full financial year FY26, net profit rose 60% to ₹598 crore. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹2,973 crore, marking a 17% increase from ₹2,532 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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On the operating front, EBITDA surged 66% year-on-year to ₹450 crore in Q4, while EBITDA margins expanded by 440 basis points to 15.1%. For FY26, the company reported EBITDA of ₹1,199 crore with margins at 11.9%. Annual revenue also increased to ₹10,061 crore from ₹9,246 crore in FY25, as per the company's earnings filing.

The strong earnings were further supported by healthy order inflows during the year. The company said it secured contracts worth ₹14,821 crore in FY26, taking its total order book to ₹24,545 crore as of 31 March 2026.

The order book remains well diversified across segments, with maritime structures contributing the highest share at 33.3%, followed by urban infrastructure, metro rail transit systems, and airports at 23.2%; industrial structures and buildings at 15.7% and highways, bridges, and flyovers at 13.1%, its earnings filing showed.

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Among the major orders secured during FY26 were the construction of a road project in Munger, Bihar, worth ₹3,098 crore, development of a container terminal at Mundra, Gujarat, worth ₹1,575 crore, and civil works for a raw water intake system at the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh valued at ₹210 crore.

Cemindia Projects share price trend After remaining under pressure for four straight months, the shares have rebounded 60% in April, bringing much-needed relief to shareholders. After hitting a fresh record high of ₹943 apiece, the stock came under sharp selling pressure and lost 45% of its value by the end of March.

However, the stock recouped all of those losses in April itself, indicating its strong ability to recover from lower levels. Despite the stellar rebound, it is still trading nearly 10% below its peak. Looking back, the stock has emerged as a multibagger, rewarding shareholders with massive returns by consistently delivering positive yearly gains.

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The stock ended six consecutive years in the green from 2020 to 2025, including a massive 140% surge in 2023. During this period, it climbed from ₹55.40 apiece to ₹788.35 apiece, generating a huge 1,320% return and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the segment.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.