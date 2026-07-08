Multibagger small-cap Cupid logs biggest one-day fall in 6 months; ends 3-day rally

Shares of multibagger Cupid reversed their recent bull run in Wednesday's trade (July 8), plunging 11% to ₹197 apiece. At one point during the session, the stock had tumbled as much as 20% to an intraday low of ₹178 before recovering nearly half of its losses by the close.

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The stock opened higher at ₹222 apiece and extended its gains to hit a record high of ₹226. However, a broad-based sell-off during the second half of the session wiped out all its gains, sending the stock to one of its steepest single-day declines of 2026.

This was the biggest intraday crash that the stock has seen since 2 January, when it crashed 20%. Today's sharp decline also marked a stark reversal in the stock's remarkable rally, ending its 3-day winning streak.

During that run, the stock had scaled fresh record highs in each of the 3 consecutive trading sessions and even topped the ₹220 mark for the first time.

Long-term gains remain intact After remaining under pressure for more than a year, Cupid shares staged a strong comeback in April 2025, gaining 25%.

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The momentum gathered pace over the following months, with the stock closing higher in 12 of the next 14 months, resulting in a massive 1,416% rally.

During this period, the stock climbed from ₹12.53 to the latest close of ₹197. Impressively, it posted double-digit monthly gains in 9 of those 14 months, with December 2025 delivering the largest monthly jump of 57.5%, its strongest monthly performance in 2 years.

The latest rally has lifted the stock 811% over the past year, 7,527% in three years, and 8,006% over the last five years. The phenomenal wealth creation has largely benefited retail investors, who collectively held a 52.8% stake in the company at the end of the March quarter.

Company expects Q1 revenue to exceed ₹ 150 crore The company recently raised its first quarter (Q1FY27) revenue guidance and now expects revenue to exceed ₹150 crore, marking one of the strongest quarterly performances in its history.

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Driven by this strong start to the financial year and improved visibility across both domestic and international markets, the management has revised its FY27 revenue outlook upward by at least 10% to ₹660 crore.

The revised guidance reflects growing confidence in the company's diversified business model, expanding global opportunity pipeline, and increasing operating scale across multiple business verticals, according to the company's regulatory filing dated June 30.

The company's revenue has shown strong growth in recent quarters. It reported revenue of ₹120 crore in the March quarter, compared with ₹56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the company's performance, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Limited, said, "Our strong start to FY27 reflects the transformation Cupid has undergone over the past few years. We have built a diversified business with multiple growth engines that are now beginning to scale together."

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"We are seeing strong momentum across our international B2B business, supported by expanding opportunities in private markets, institutional procurement, and government tenders across the world. Our strategic relationship with PFSCM has commenced on a very encouraging note and further strengthens our long-term position in global healthcare procurement," he further added.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.