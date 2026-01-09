Multibagger small-cap defence stock Apollo Micro Systems rises after this trading approval

Multibagger small-cap stock: Apollo Micro Systems share price rose nearly 2.5% in Friday's trading session after the company received trading approval from both BSE and NSE for the preferential shares issued and allotted to the promoters and non-promoters of the company.

The defence stock opened in the red in the early morning session today. However, it pared losses and touched an intraday high of ₹259 apiece.

According to the exchange filing, the defence company has received the trading approval for 1,21,47,964 equity shares of ₹1 each, issued and allotted on a preferential issue basis to the promoters and non-promoters.

Following approval, the equity shares have been listed and admitted for trading with effect from January 9, 2026. The shares are traded under the symbol “APOLLO” on both exchanges, with distinctive numbers ranging from 342,243,737 to 354,391,700 for the preferential allotment, as per the exchange filing.

In line with regulatory norms, a portion of the allotted shares is subject to lock-in requirements. Of the total allotment, 1,06,86,200 equity shares are locked in until July 9, 2027, while the remaining 14,61,764 equity shares will remain locked in until July 9, 2026, as prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations on preferential issues.

Apollo Micro Systems share price trend The multibagger defence stock has traded on a firm note despite a volatile Indian market. Apollo Microsystems shares have gained as much as 5.27% in a month and 34% in six months.

The multibagger defence stock has multiplied its investors' money by soaring over 1,845% in the last five years.

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 results highlights For the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Apollo Micro Systems reported a sharp 98.15% surge in consolidated net profit to ₹31.11 crore from ₹15.7 crore a year earlier.

Revenue for Q2FY26 climbed 40.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹225.3 crore, up from ₹160.70 crore, supported by the strong execution of its order book and the smooth ramp-up of several high-value systems into production.

On the operational front, EBITDA jumped 82.7% to ₹59.59 crore, with margins expanding to 26.45% compared with 20.29% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Apollo Micro Systems shares are listed on both NSE and BSE. The defence stock hit a 52-week high of ₹354.65 on September 17, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹101.05 on April 7, 2025.