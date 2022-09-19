Mumbai-based Jai Corp is a small cap trading on stock exchanges. On Monday, the stock clocked a new 52-week high, giving nearly 11% returns to investors in a single day. Just a day before the first nationwide lockdown came into effect, the stock crashed below ₹48 price level, however, now the shares have skyrocketed by around ₹148 in less than 30 months. There is further potential for upside in Jai Corp. In its technical report, Ventura Securities sees the stock to reach between ₹225 to ₹575 level going forward.

