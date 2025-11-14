Mint Market
Multibagger small-cap infra stock jumps 7% after Q2 results 2025. Details here

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price rose 7% to 49.8 after reporting Q2 FY26 net profit of 3.05 crore, up 13% QoQ and 79% YoY. Revenue fell 73% QoQ, but EBITDA improved significantly. The stock has surged 4,158% over five years.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Nov 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power closed with a sharp 7% surge in Friday's session, November 14, ending at 49.8 apiece as investors reacted positively to the company's September quarter numbers (Q2FY26).

RDB Infrastructure & Power’s net profit rose to 3.05 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 13% QoQ increase from 2.72 crore in Q1 FY26 and a 79% YoY jump from 1.70 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at 18.50 crore, sharply lower by 73% QoQ compared to 67.56 crore last quarter and down 43% YoY from 32.48 crore a year earlier.

Despite the steep fall in revenue, EBITDA improved to 4.87 crore, up 17% QoQ from 4.18 crore and 57% higher YoY versus 3.09 crore. EBITDA margin expanded strongly to 26.3%, compared to 6.2% in Q1 FY26 and 9.5% in Q2 FY25, supported by favourable cost absorption and lower expenses.

Total expenses fell to 18.55 crore in Q2 from 65.53 crore in Q1, helping cushion the impact of the decline in topline and resulting in a 79% YoY rise in profit before tax to 4.07 crore.

Its revenue from operations for H1 FY26 stood at 86.05 crore, up 36% YoY from 63.19 crore in H1 FY25, supported by higher activity levels. Other income jumped sharply to 5.80 crore compared with just 0.28 crore last year, taking total income for H1 FY26 to 91.86 crore, an increase of 45% YoY over 63.46 crore in H1 FY25.

Total expenses rose to 84.08 crore, up 40% YoY from 59.92 crore, due to higher construction-related and administrative costs. Even so, net profit also rose sharply to 5.77 crore, up 117% YoY compared with 2.65 crore in H1 FY25, supported by stronger operating performance and higher other income.

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price trend

The company’s shares have seen sharp selling pressure in recent sessions, followed by a strong rebound that prompted traders to book profits. In terms of long-term performance, the stock has delivered a 718% return over the past two years and an even higher 1,217% return over the last three years.

Zooming out further, the stock has surged 4,158% in the past five years. In April, it hit a fresh record high of 54 apiece. Although it subsequently corrected sharply, the recent recovery has once again pushed the stock gradually closer to those highs.

