Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit of ₹93.50 apiece on Monday after the company announced receipt of an order from Renascent Logic Private Limited. The small-cap stock broke its five day losing streak to trade higher on Monday.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for delivering advanced Artificial Intelligence services to Renascent Logic Private Limited. The project, valued at ₹1.05 crore, highlights the growing adoption of Blue Cloud’s flagship AI products in diverse sectors.

The scope of the LOI includes deploying cutting-edge AI offerings such as Access Genie, Blura, BluHealth, EduGenie, and the BioSter sterilization solution, the company said in a BSE filing on December 18.

“AI is the catalyst for a new frontier across every sector, driving innovation and efficiency. As we integrate AI into our daily lives, we empower individuals and organizations to unlock remarkable potential. This technology not only enhances productivity but also enriches the human experience, allowing us to focus on creativity, empathy, and progress. The future is bright, and we must responsibly use AI as it leads the way for mankind,” said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.

Earlier, the company had announced the successful completion of its latest international project in the United States at a cost of $150,000.

The project involved the implementation of BLURA is a artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled media communication platform, the company said in a regulatory filing on December 18.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Stock Price Update Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a small-cap IT company providing innovative AIoT solutions, specializing in AI-based healthcare and technology products.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have fallen over 38% in three months and more than 45% in the past six months. However, the smallcap stock has risen over 60% year-to-date (YTD) and has delivered multibagger returns of 640% in two years.

At 11:50 AM, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares were still locked in at 5% upper circuit at ₹93.50 apiece on the BSE.