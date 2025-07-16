Multibagger small-cap IT stock declares record date for 1:5 stock split. Details here

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus: The Board of Directors of Kellton Tech Solutions set July 25 (Friday) as the record date for its proposed stock split during a meeting on Wednesday. In mid-June, the board had approved the subdivision of equity shares in a 1:5 ratio.

“The Company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division (split) of each equity share of ₹5 (five rupees only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of ₹1 (one rupee only) each, fully paid-up,” the company said in Wednesday’s exchange filing.

A stock split is a corporate action initiated by a company to improve the liquidity of its stock in the secondary market. This involves dividing existing shares into multiple shares, thereby reducing the face value of each share.

Investors holding the stock on the record date will receive the newly split shares in their demat accounts. Post-split, the stock price is adjusted proportionally based on the announced split ratio, while the company’s overall market capitalization remains unchanged.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd provides services in digital transformation, ERP, and other IT solutions. It operates across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia-Pacific region. In its March quarter update, the company reported acquiring nine new clients.

Among its recent engagements, Kellton is enhancing digital experiences for a global marketing technology leader by modernizing user interfaces and streamlining customer journeys across multiple enterprise brands.

Through scalable design solutions and contributions to AI-driven platforms, Kellton is improving usability, strengthening brand consistency, and boosting customer engagement across global markets.

The company also informed that it is executing a $2.5 million project for Oil India Limited, deploying a real-time monitoring system across 77 wellheads. Combining Industrial IoT, AI analytics, and cloud technology, this platform enhances operational efficiency and enables predictive maintenance.

Kellton Tech Solutions share price trend Kellton Tech shares have maintained a steady upward trend over the past two years. Although the stock experienced a brief pullback, it quickly recovered and managed to deliver healthy returns to shareholders. From a low of ₹40.55 apiece in March 2023, the stock has surged 200% to trade at the current level of ₹140.30.

In August 2024, the stock hit a fresh all-time high of ₹141.95 apiece, and at current levels, it is just 3% away from reclaiming that peak.