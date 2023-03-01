MTAR Technologies gained nearly 2% on Wednesday. It has nearly been two years since MTAR entered the Indian market's race, and the stock has emerged as a multi-bagger with nearly 200% gains from its IPO in March 2021. Going from a three-digit to a four-digit stock price, MTAR has seen a broadly successful rally on exchanges despite extreme volatility that began in the early 2022s. There is more potential ahead in MTAR stock price as Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh has added this stock to her technical picks. Parekh sets a target price of ₹1,900 on MTAR.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}