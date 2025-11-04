Multibagger small-cap petrochemical stock jumps over 13% after Q2 results 2025; posts net profit vs loss YoY

Multibagger small-cap stock: DCW Ltd share price jumped more than 13% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, after the petrochemical company announced its Q2 results 2025, posting a net profit vs a loss when compared on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

DCW share price DCW share price jumped 13.58% during Tuesday's stock market session to hit the intraday high level of ₹71.49 after the company released its July to September quarter results on 4 November 2025.

Shares of the petrochem company were trading 9.87% higher at ₹69.15 in the afternoon trading session of the BSE, compared to ₹62.94 at the previous stock market close.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee