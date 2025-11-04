Multibagger small-cap petrochemical stock jumps over 13% after Q2 results 2025; posts net profit vs loss YoY

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Nov 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Multibagger small-cap petrochemical firm DCW share price jumped over 13% after Q2 results 2025 were released on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.
Multibagger small-cap stock: DCW Ltd share price jumped more than 13% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, after the petrochemical company announced its Q2 results 2025, posting a net profit vs a loss when compared on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

DCW share price jumped 13.58% during Tuesday's stock market session to hit the intraday high level of 71.49 after the company released its July to September quarter results on 4 November 2025.

Shares of the petrochem company were trading 9.87% higher at 69.15 in the afternoon trading session of the BSE, compared to 62.94 at the previous stock market close.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

