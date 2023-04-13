Multibagger small cap Pharma stock gives a breakout confirmation and makes a new 52-week-high2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:46 PM IST
- Medico Remedies has been profitable since 2014 and has shown consistent growth in its overall sales.
Pharmaceutical drug manufacturer, supplier, and exporter, Medico Remedies Ltd., has been recommended by analyst Nikhil Bhatt for a short-term buy. Founded in 1994, the company is WHO-GMP- and ISO 9001-2015-certified and has hygienic production facilities located in Palghar, India. Medico Remedies has been profitable since 2014 and has shown consistent growth in its overall sales.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×