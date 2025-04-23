Multibagger small-cap solar stock Servotech Renewable Power Systems in focus after THIS order update; Do you own?

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (formerly known as Servotech Power Systems Ltd.), a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has secured a prestigious order for a 4.1 MW on-grid rooftop solar project from the Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, situated in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The project is valued at ₹15.8 crore.

Under the scope of this contract, Servotech will undertake the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of rooftop ongrid Solar Photovoltaic (PV) plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the waltair division.

This initiative is part of the Indian Railways’ broader mission to integrate renewable energy into its infrastructure and reduce its carbon footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable transportation.

Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., commented, “We are delighted to have been awarded this significant 4.1 MW rooftop solar project by the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway. This order reaffirms Servotech’s position as a trusted partner in India’s renewable energy landscape. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solar solutions and are proud to support Indian Railways in its journey towards cleaner and greener operations.”

This win strengthens Servotech’s growing portfolio in the public sector and showcases its capabilities in executing large-scale solar projects with high-quality standards and efficiency.