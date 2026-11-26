Multibagger small-cap stock: Indus Finance Limited has announced a bonus share issue for its shareholders, putting the stock in focus ahead of the record date. The company will issue five fully paid-up equity shares for every nine shares held (5:9), with 1 December 2026, set as the record date.

The proposed bonus shares will carry a face value of ₹1 each. Investors holding shares in the company on the record date will be eligible for the allotment. For instance, a shareholder with 90 shares will receive 50 additional shares, taking their total holding to 140 shares.

The announcement comes after a sharp rally in Indus Finance shares, which have delivered multibagger returns over the past year. Here are the key details investors should track.

Indus Finance bonus shares: When will the new shares be credited? The company has tentatively scheduled the allotment of bonus shares for 2 December 2026. The newly issued shares are expected to become available for trading on the stock exchanges from 3 December 2026.

The bonus issue proposal was put to shareholders through a postal ballot, with the voting period running from 22 October to 20 November 2026. The company said the proposal received unanimous approval from shareholders who participated in the voting.

Bonus issue receives 100% support from voting shareholders The proposal saw participation from shareholders holding 74,41,822 shares, out of the company's total 92,58,300 shares. This represents a voter turnout of 80.38%.

Promoters and the promoter group voted in favour of the proposal for 61,42,020 shares. Public non-institutional shareholders also backed the issue, voting in favour for 12,99,802 shares. Both categories recorded 100% support for the resolution.

Indus Finance share price: Stock delivers multibagger returns Indus Finance share price today opened at ₹465 apiece on the BSE. According to technical analysts, the small-cap stock moves in cirucits, and is low liquid.

Indus Finance shares have witnessed a sharp rally across multiple timeframes. The stock has gained 28.84% over the past month and surged 309.98% in six months.

The rally has been even more striking over the longer term. The stock has soared 855.22% over one year, while its five-year return stands at 5,101.34%.

With the bonus issue record date approaching and the stock having delivered substantial gains, Indus Finance is likely to remain on investors' radar.

Q2 results Indus Finance reported a 21.9% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue to ₹1.28 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Financing profit rose 4.76% to ₹0.22 crore from ₹0.21 crore, while net profit (PAT) increased 12.5% to ₹0.09 crore, against ₹0.08 crore in Q2 FY26.

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