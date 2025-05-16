Multibagger small-cap stock announces 600% dividend payout. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock has announced a 600% dividend payout. Thus despite decline in the Indian Stock Market the news led to gains for the Nava share price during the intraday trades on Friday. Do you own?

Multibagger small-cap stock - Dividend announcement The Multibagger small-cap stock Nava Ltd on Friday 16 May 2025 informed the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange about the Dividend declaration. The Multibagger small-cap stock dividend was declared post Q4 Results .

Multibagger small-cap stock, Nava Ltd said that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 600%,for the Financial year ended March 2025. The 600% dividend comes considering the Dividend announced and the face value of Nava Ltd shares. Thus Nava Ltd Board has declared a dividend of ₹6.00 (Rupees Six only) per equity share of face value ₹1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The final dividend, needs to be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final Dividend of Nava, if approved shall be paid within the statutory timeline prescribed under applicable laws, said Nava Ltd

Significance of Dividend One of the key factors that investors take into account when purchasing stocks is dividends. It serves as a gauge for the profits investors are getting from their stock, which they generally calculate through Dividend yield , the

A financial statistic called the dividend yield illustrates how much a business distributes in dividends annually in relation to the price of its stock. A dividend yield of three to five percent or higher is regarded as good. But the state of the market also plays a role.

The Multibagger small-cap stock Nava share price movement Multibagger small-cap stock Nava share price opened at ₹472.45 and at the time of opening the Multibagger small-cap stock Nava share price was slightly higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹ ₹471. 90

Nava Share price there after gained further to ₹483.20 on a day when the Sensex had corrected close to 0.5%.

The small-cap stock Nava share price that used to trade below RS 130 levels now has risen multifold, giving Multibagger returns to investors