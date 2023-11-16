Markets
Multibagger small-cap stock announces QIP to raise ₹600 crore
Equitymaster 4 min read 16 Nov 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
- Do QIPs align with the fact that companies prefer diluting their shareholding at high valuations?
Last month, we wrote about how India has witnessed a surge in the rush for raising funds via the Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) route.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less