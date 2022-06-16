Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of inflation and Covid-19 pandemic for last two years, Indian stock market has managed t o produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Navkar Urbanstructure shares are one of them. This small-cap multibagger stock has surged from around ₹16 to ₹62 levels, ascending around 280 per cent in last one year. The board of directors of the real estate company has fixed 24th June 2022 as record date for stock split. The multibagger small-cap stock has already announced stock sub-division into 5:1 ration.

Informing about the development, the multibagger real estate company said, "Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Friday, June 24th, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose .of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division /split of each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into five (5) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up."

Here we list out 5 things that shareholders of the multibagger stock should know:

1] Stock split ratio: The multibagger real estate company has announced stock split in 5:1 ratio.

2] Record date for stock split: The board of directors of the real estate company has fixed 24th June 2022 as record date for stock split.

3] Change in face value after stock split: The multibagger real estate stock's has a face value of ₹10, which would changed to ₹2 per equity share after stock split.

4] Current market cap: This multibagger stock is one of the small-cap stocks in Indian stock market and its current market cap is around ₹136 crore.

5] Navkar Urbanstructure share dividend: The company has recently announced dividend of one percent for the financial year 2021-22, which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).