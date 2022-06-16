Multibagger small-cap stock announces stock split. 5 things you should know2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 01:41 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: The board of directors of the small-cap company has recommended stock split in 5:1 ratio
Listen to this article
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of inflation and Covid-19 pandemic for last two years, Indian stock market has managed t o produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Navkar Urbanstructure shares are one of them. This small-cap multibagger stock has surged from around ₹16 to ₹62 levels, ascending around 280 per cent in last one year. The board of directors of the real estate company has fixed 24th June 2022 as record date for stock split. The multibagger small-cap stock has already announced stock sub-division into 5:1 ration.