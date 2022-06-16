Multibagger small-cap stock announces stock split. 5 things you should know

Informing about the development, the multibagger real estate company said, "Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Friday, June 24th, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose .of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division /split of each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into five (5) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up."