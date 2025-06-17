Multibagger small-cap stock Axiscades hits 5% upper circuit on THIS update: Check details

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Axiscades was locked in a 5% upper circuit in the morning trades on Tuesday. AXISCADES Technologies Limited announced having signed an agreement to boost production of cutting-edge systems in India.

Multibagger small-cap stock AXISCADES Technologies Business Updates Axiscades Technologies, on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, announced on the exchanges that it had signed an agreement with a Europe-based global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems. The agreement is to boost production of cutting-edge systems in India.

In its media release on the National Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd., or the Bombay Stock Exchange, titled “Indra signs agreement with Axiscades to boost production of cutting-edge systems in India,” Axiscades Technologies intimated investors about the development.

Indra is a European-based global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems, and Axiscades is a prominent technology solutions provider in defense, aerospace, and strategic electronics. The Axiscades thereby said that is proud to announce a strategic alliance

As per the release, AXISCADES indicated that Indra is eager to purchase defense-related goods and services from AXISCADES, which will be provided by the company's comprehensive supply chain, design, development, and production facility.

“The agreement aims to manufacture in India several Indra solutions, such as antennas for its Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) that provides in-flight information to aircraft, and countermeasure systems, as part of a broader system designed by Indra to protect aircraft in flight from potential missile attacks using guided systems, such as the well-known MANPADS,” as per Axiscades media release.

Multibagger small-cap stock Axiscades share price movement Multibagger small-cap stock Axiscades' share price opened at ₹1280 levels on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, the Multibagger small-cap stock Axiscades' share price was up almost 5% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1221.65. The Axiscades share price thereafter gained further to ₹1282.70, marking gains of 5%, which also remained the upper price band for the Axiscades share price.

The Axiscades share price has risen almost 107% in the last one year and 3401.64% in the last 5 years, having given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.