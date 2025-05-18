Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹100 to declare Q4 results, final dividend soon

Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹100: Steel pipes manufacturer Hi-Tech Pipes has revealed the date to announce its fourth quarter results and final dividend FY25.

According to the exchange filing, the company board will meet on May 26, Monday to consider and approve March quarter results and final dividend.

“ This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 26th day of May, 2025 to consider, approve or recommend the following businesses: To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidate) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025. Final Dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

The company further said, “Further, in accordance with the ‘Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons’ of the Company and pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the “Trading Window” for dealing in the equity shares of the Company which was closed from 1% day of April, 2025 shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31,2025.”

Hi Tech Pipes share price closed in green on Friday at ₹94 apiece. The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 1,042.16 per cent in five years.

Hi Tech Pipes Q3 results highlights Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd shares rose by over 2 per cent on Wednesday, February 12, following the company’s announcement of robust growth in net profit and revenue for the third quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q3FY25).

In its Q3 earnings report released on Wednesday, the pipe manufacturing company announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹19.15 crore for the December quarter, reflecting a 33.65 per cent increase compared to ₹14.33 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends THESE stocks to buy tomorrow

The steel pipe maker also recorded a 20.78 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹761.02 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, up from ₹630.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.