Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹100 close to record high after this ‘acquisition’ update1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Small-cap company's board has approved acquisition of 1,93,996 equity shares from existing shareholders of Valens Technologies
Small-cap stock below ₹100: Paramount Communications shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. In fact, this small-cap stock below ₹100 has delivered whopping return to its positional investors in post-Covid rally. So, this small-cap stock has remained a money making stock for Dalal Street investors in post-Covid rally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started