Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹100 jumps almost 5% amid relief rally in stock market today

Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹100, Tiger Logistics (India) Limited gained almost 5% in the morning trades on Wednesday amid relief rally in stock market today

Tiger Logistics share price movement The Tiger Logistics (India) Limited share price opened at ₹50.89 on the BSE on Wednesday, higher than the previous day closing price of ₹50.15. The Tiger Logistics share price thereafter gained furthermore to intraday highs of ₹52.49, which meant gains of almost 5%

The Tiger Logistics share price having risen more than 880% during last 5 years has given Multibagger returns to the Investors

Advertisement

The investor sentiments towards Tiger Logistics (India) share price got a boost led by announcement by Tiger Logistics about a Launch of LCL Consolidation Brand ‘CUBOX’ for Smaller Shipment and B2B Business

Also Read | Voler Car shares see a flat listing at ₹90 on the NSE SME

Tiger Logistics product expansion updates As per its release dated 18 February 2025, Tiger Logistics, the top global logistics solutions provider in India, has introduced CUBOX, a cutting-edge LCL consolidation service aimed at giving forwarders and logistics firms efficient LCL export and import solutions. Particularly in India's LCL market, CUBOX seeks to satisfy the growing need for dependable and reasonably priced international ocean freight services.

Advertisement

Tiger Logistics said that it has hired a specialized team with a dedicated office space in New Delhi, including senior management positions with a strong background in handling LCL sales and operations. By entering the B2B sectors in the Western and Northern regions of India, Tiger Logistics hopes to make over ₹100 crore a year with CUBOX. The company also has ambitions to expand further into the Southern regions.

By offering effective, consolidated freight choices, CUBOX seeks to close the gap between forwarders and shippers in response to the increased demand for flexible and affordable shipping solutions. With an emphasis on improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, CUBOX provides a more smarter way to ship smaller volumes at freight costs that are optimal in the fragmented LCL market, which is currently controlled by a small number of major companies.

Advertisement