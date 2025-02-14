Stock to Buy: Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹50. Anand Rathi expects 32% upside for One Point One Solutions Ltd

One Point One Solutions Ltd share price movement One Point One Solutions Ltd share price on the NSE opened at ₹51.75, higher than the previous close of ₹50.81. The One Point One Solutions share price however declined more than 3% to intraday lows of ₹49.06 a share with sharp corection in the indices and broader markets. One Point One Solutions Ltd share price is down 11.15% year to date.

One Point One Solutions Ltd share price gives Multibagger returns The One Point One Solutions Ltd share price that was trading at ₹15-16 levels , two year back in February 2023 , however has risen multifold. The One Point One Solutions Ltd share price is up more that 1000% in last 5 years

One Point One Solutions Ltd share price may see more than 32% upside One Point One Solutions Ltd shares remain pick of the month for Anand Rathi Investment Services,. For the One Point One Solutions Ltd share price, Anand Rathi Expects more than 32% upside. Anand Rathi has given ₹65 as the target price for One Point One Solutions Ltd shares.

Also Read | Manappuram Finance share price tanks 10% after Q3 results miss estimates

The Investment time frame as per Anand Rathi in Point One Solutions shares is One month.

Anand Rathi advices Investors to buy One Point One Solutions Ltd shares keeping a stoploss of ₹44.

One Point One Solutions Investment Rationale - Technical After reaching a high near 77.5, One Point One Solutions dropped about 40% (31 points) and recently completed a 1:1 corrective leg at a key support zone as per Anand Rathi. This area aligns with the S3 Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly Camarilla pivot supports. Additionally, the current price is near the 0.382% retracement of the uptrend from August 2022 to August 2024, indicating a potential reversal, said Anand Rathi analysts. A long position is advised by Anand Rathi in the 50-52 range for One Point One Solutions, targeting 65 for a rebound. To manage risk, a stop-loss at 44 (closing basis) is set - highlighted Anand Rathi Research