Small-cap stock below ₹50: Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd will be in focus on Monday when trading activity begins at 9:15 AM. The small-cap stock priced below ₹50 is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. This multibagger stock has declared the issuance of preferential shares worth up to ₹188.34 crore. The small-cap stock informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the decision on Friday when trading activity was about to end.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries' preferential issue The multibagger stock informed about the fundraise move saying, "To drive business growth, enhance operational capabilities, and secure long-term financial stability, through raising of funds by way of creating, issuing and allotting up to 4,30,00,000 (Four Crores Thirty Lakhs Only) Fully Convertible Warrants Convertible into equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One Only), in one or more tranches, to the persons belonging to "Promoter / Promoter Group and "Non-Promoter, Public Category", as detailed in Annexure-I, on preferential basis, at an issue price which is higher than the floor price determined in accordance with the provision of Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (" SEBI ICDR Regulations") (payable in cash for aggregating amount of up to ₹188.34 Crores in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ('Act') read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, and Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 as amended ("Rules"), Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations, in such manner and on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable."

Sudarshan Pharma's share price history As mentioned, the small-cap stock below ₹50 is one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has produced in one year. The small-cap stock has ascended 14 per cent in one month, 450 per cent in six months and 525 per cent in one year. In 2025, this multibagger has outperformed frontline indices, delivering more than 8 per cent returns, while the frontline indices have generated zero returns in 2025.

The small-cap stock is available for trade on the BSE only. It ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹1,174 croreand a trade volume of 52,000. Its 52-week high is ₹53.50 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is ₹5.82 per share.