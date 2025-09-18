Multibagger small cap stock below ₹50 to be in focus on Friday as company secures ₹180 crore order

Multibagger small-cap stock Arfin India, a manufacturer of aluminum-based products, is likely to be on investors' radar on Friday, September 19, as the company secured a significant order.

Advertisement

In its press release today, post-market hours, the company said it received an order from its distributor, JFE Shoji India Private Limited, a domestic entity of JFE Shoji Corporation, Japan, for the local supply of aluminum ingots, aluminum wire rods, and aluminum cubes/shots.

The order is for an aggregate quantity of 6,900 MT, valued at approximately ₹180 crore, to be executed over a period of six months from October 2025 to March 2026. This amounts to a monthly supply of around 1,150 MT, with a value of approximately ₹30 crore per month.

"This order further strengthens the company's domestic and international presence and reflects the trust and long-term relationship with its distributor," the company said in its filing.

Advertisement

Stock delivers over 1,200% in four years The company’s shares made a strong comeback in recent months after being under a prolonged sell-off. From their June 2025 lows of ₹23 apiece, the shares have recovered nearly 100% to trade at the current level of ₹45.50. Yet, this phenomenal rally has not yet pushed the shares to a fresh all-time high, as they remain 28% below their record high of ₹62.70, made in March 2024.

Looking at the stock's long-term performance, it has risen 1,226% over the last four years, from ₹3.43 apiece.

About Arfin India The company operates primarily in the manufacturing and trading of ferrous & non-ferrous metals, with aluminum-based products forming the core of its business.

Advertisement

Also Read | What Sebi has in mind for the metals market

Its product portfolio includes aluminum wire rods, aluminum deox, cored wire, aluminum alloy ingots, ferro titanium, conductors & cables, and inoculants.

With an installed annual production capacity of 71,000 metric tons, the company, in its recent annual report, stated that it has ample headroom to scale up production and increase sales volumes in the future.