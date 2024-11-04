Multibagger small-cap stock Bharat Global Developers hits 5% upper circuit despite stock market crash

  Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Bharat Global Developers share price rose 5% during intraday trades on Monday, hitting its upper circuit limit as the company bagged a large order worth 300 crore.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published4 Nov 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Bharat Global Developers hits 5% upper circuit
Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Bharat Global Developers hits 5% upper circuit (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Bharat Global Developers share price rose 5% during intraday trade on Monday, November 4. Bharat Global Developers share price hit the upper circuit limit as the company bagged a large order worth 300 crore.

Bharat Global Developers share price opened at 776.85 on the BSE on Monday, 4.5% higher than its previous closing price of 743.30. Bharat Global Developers share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 780.45, marking a gain of 5% on Monday. 

The small-cap stock has gained 448 % in the last six months and 4,735.50% in the last one year, delivering multibagger returns to investors.  

Bharat Global Developers on Monday announced on the exchanges that the company's AgriTech Division has secured its first major order from McCain India Agro Pvt Ltd.

This landmark order is valued at approximately 300 crore and involves the supply of 200,000 tonnes of Kufri Ashoka potatoes over a period of six months, starting in the current fiscal year. This achievement as per Bharat Global Developers marks a significant milestone for Bharat Global AgroTech Pvt Ltd and strengthens its position in the Indian agricultural sector.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd is among key player in India's agricultural supply chain. Bharat Global in its release said that it is optimistic about the future growth prospects of Bharat Global Developers Ltd and is committed to continuing our efforts to expand in the AgriTech industry.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd was formerly Known as Kkrrafton Developers Itd

Bharat Global Developers Ltd having undetaken significant business expansion had also recently announced establishing six new subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 01:48 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

