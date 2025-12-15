Multibagger small-cap stock BL Kashyap to be in focus on Tuesday as company secures ₹617 crore order from Sattva CKC

Multibagger small-cap stock BL Kashyap and Sons (BLK) is expected to attract investors' attention during Tuesday's session, December 16, as the company secured a significant order win. The company, in post-market hours today, informed that it secured ₹615.69 crore from Sattva CKC Private Limited.

The scope of work involves structural and civil construction for the commercial project titled Sattva Chennai Knowledge City, located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The execution period for the project is approximately 31 months.

It also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

This was the second order win for the company in a month. On November 25, it secured an order worth ₹254.22 crore from DLF Home Developers, which is for civil structure, rough finishing, and waterproofing works, including one high-rise tower and ancillary low-rise buildings, as well as other ancillary structures.

The company’s order book at the end of the September quarter stood at ₹4,087 crore, with Haryana and Karnataka making the largest contributions to the overall order pipeline. The size of the order book is nearly 3.54 times higher than its FY25 revenue of ₹3,000 crore.

BL Kashyap and Sons Q2 2025 performance The company reported a net loss of ₹8.63 crore in Q2FY26 due to higher operating costs. In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹9.38 crore. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹355.13 crore, compared to ₹267.28 crore in Q2 FY25.

At the operating level, EBITDA remained flat at ₹20.47 crore, while margins fell sharply by 180 basis points YoY to 5.76% in Q2.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting an increased share of government projects (25% by FY27). It also aims to expand its presence in the railway sector, capitalizing on its experience in railway projects.

BL Kashyap share price trend The company’s shares have been under severe selling pressure, having closed the last four months in negative, falling a cumulative 35%, reaching ₹53 apiece.

This weak performance has also dragged the stock down by 31% year-to-date. If it ends the year in negative territory, which appears likely, it will mark its first yearly drop in five years and the biggest annual decline since 2019, when it fell by over 60%.

Despite the sharp correction, the sustained performance in previous years still leaves the stock trading with multibagger gains. It is up 580% over the last five years, and from its all-time low of ₹3.30 apiece, it is trading with a massive gain of 1,506%.