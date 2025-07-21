Multibagger small-cap stock Bluegod Entertainment hits upper circuit for 14 straight sessions

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Bluegod Entertainment hits the upper circuit during the intraday trades on Monday. The stock was locked in the upper circuit for the 14 straight sessions.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 Jul 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock hits the upper circuit
Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock hits the upper circuit

Multibagger small-cap stock Bluegod Entertainment share price hits upper circuit

Bluegod Entertainment share price opened at 20.02 on the BSE on Monday. The Bluegod Entertainment at the time of opening was almost 2% higher than the previous day's closing price of 19.62. Bluegod Entertainment shares thereafter continued trading at the 20.02 level since it happened to be the upper price band for Bluegod Entertainment share price. The Bluegod Entertainment share price thereby was locked in the upper circuit on Monday. The Bluegod Entertainment share price has been rising regularly and hitting the upper circuit since the start of July. The Bluegod Entertainment share price is up more than 42% in the last month and hit a 52-week high on 21 July.

The small-cap stock Bluegod Entertainment has seen sharp gains from 52-week lows of 5.62 on 30 January 2025 to 52-week highs of 20.202 on 1 July 2025, and thereby is up multifold. Bluegod Entertainment has thereby given multibagger returns to investors.

Multibagger small-cap stock Bluegod Entertainment Key developments

Bluegod Entertainment has been rising and in June had announced the approval of the appointment of Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Limited, a SEBI-registered monitoring agency for monitoring the utilization of proceeds raised through the rights issue of the company.

Multibagger small-cap stock Bluegod Entertainment is also considering a stock split, and recently the Board of Directors has approved the division/split of equity shares of the company, such that 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 10 (rupees ten only) each fully paid up, be subdivided/split into 10 (ten) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 1 (rupee one only) each fully paid up.

The Record Date for the subdivision/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining requisite approval of the Shareholders of the Company and will be intimated in due course by the company.

