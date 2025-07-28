Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 12% after firm posts 103% rise in Q1 net profits. Details here

Multibagger small-cap stock: CarTrade Tech Ltd share price jumped over 12% during Monday's stock market session, after the automotive e-commerce platform posted a 103% rise in its April-June quarter net profits for the financial year 2025-26.

Advertisement

CarTrade Tech recorded a 103% jump in the consolidated net profits to ₹45.12 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹22.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenues from its core operations jumped a little over 22% to ₹173 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to ₹141.51 crore in the same period a year ago, contributing to the staggering rise in the quarter's net income.

The company's income from all three sources, namely, Consumer, Remarketing, and Classifieds, witnessed an overall rise in the first quarter.

CarTrade Tech Share Price Trend CarTrade Tech shares jumped more than 12% to hit an intraday high of ₹2,140.50 despite an overall bearish market session where the benchmark indices closed lower for the third consecutive time on Monday, 28 July 2025.

Advertisement

The shares of the automotive e-commerce platform closed 8.83% higher at ₹2,065.20 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹1,897.70 at the previous stock market close.

CarTrade Tech shares have given stock market investors more than 39% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 136% gains in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has jumped 38.51% in 2025 and is trading 9.54% higher in the last five market sessions.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹2,140.50 on Monday, 28 July 2025, before closing for the day, while the 52-week low level was at ₹817.75 on 14 August 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹9,808.48 crore as of the stock market close on Monday.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee