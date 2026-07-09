Multibagger small cap stock Cupid share price rebounds 10% after biggest single-day fall in six months

Cupid share price: Shares of multibagger stock Cupid surged over 10% in intraday trade on Thursday, July 9, after witnessing their biggest single-day decline since January in the previous session.
The smallcap stock climbed 10.4% to an intraday high of ₹215 on Thursday after tumbling 11% in the previous session. Before Wednesday's correction, the scrip had rallied for three consecutive sessions, hitting fresh record highs each day. During the run-up, it crossed the ₹220 mark for the first time and gained more than 15% over the three sessions.
The multibagger stock has delivered stellar returns across timeframes, rising 46% in one month, 133% in three months, 154% in six months and 899% over the past year. Over the last five years, the multibagger stock has skyrocketed 8,760%.
The company recently raised its guidance for the first quarter of FY27 and now expects revenue to exceed ₹150 crore, which would mark one of the strongest quarterly performances in its history.
Buoyed by the strong start to the financial year and improved visibility across domestic and international markets, the management has also raised its FY27 revenue guidance by at least 10% to ₹660 crore.
According to the company's regulatory filing dated June 30, the revised guidance reflects growing confidence in its diversified business model, expanding global opportunity pipeline and increasing operating scale across multiple business verticals.
Cupid has reported robust revenue growth in recent quarters. The company posted revenue of ₹120 crore in the March quarter, compared with ₹56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Commenting on the company's performance, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Limited, said, "Our strong start to FY27 reflects the transformation Cupid has undergone over the past few years. We have built a diversified business with multiple growth engines that are now beginning to scale together."
"We are seeing strong momentum across our international B2B business, supported by expanding opportunities in private markets, institutional procurement, and government tenders across the world. Our strategic relationship with PFSCM has commenced on a very encouraging note and further strengthens our long-term position in global healthcare procurement," he further added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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