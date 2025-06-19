Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock declares issue price for ₹69.30 crore fundraise via issuance of warrants. Check details about Kellton Tech Solutions Limited

Multibagger small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions issue price details Multibagger small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions, announcing the outcome of the board meeting on the exchanges on 18 June, gave the issue price details for the ₹69.30 crore fundraise via issuance of warrants.

Kellton Tech Solutions, in its release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, said that the issue price for the ₹69.30 crore fundraise via issuance of warrants stood at ₹126.

The board of directors of Kellton Tech Solutions on 11 June 2025 had considered and approved raising funds through the issue and allotment of up to 5,500,000 (fifty-five lakhs) warrants. The issued funds will be convertible into 1 (one) equity share of face value of ₹05/- (rupees five only) each. The approved raising of funds through the issue and allotment of warrants by Kellton Tech Solutions is to certain promoter and non-promoter investors on a preferential basis.

The fundraising through warrants is at an issue price of ₹ 126/- (Rupees One Hundred Twenty-Six Only), including a premium of ₹ 121/- (Rupees One Hundred Twenty-One) per warrant, clarified Kellton Tech Solutions on 18 June 2025, through its release. The fundraiser will be aggregating up to maximum amount of ₹69,30,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty-Nine Crore Thirty Lakh only), subject to the approval of regulatory and statutory authorities and the Members of the Company at the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting.

Kellton Tech Solutions stock split details Multibagger small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. also announced the recommendation by its board for a stock split in the ratio of 1:5, following a board meeting held on June 14, 2025. The sub-division will split each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5 into 5 equity shares with a face value of ₹1.

The same will be taken up at the AGM, and an ordinary resolution is to be passed at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to change the company's share capital by dividing each existing equity share with a face value of ₹5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) equity shares with a face value of ₹1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up, as has been considered, approved, and recommended to the shareholders.