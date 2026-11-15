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Multibagger small cap stock delivers 91% return in 1 year! IDBI Capital sees 17% upside - Do you own? Check target price

Rolex Rings shares have gained 91% over the past year. IDBI Capital maintained a Buy rating and set a target price of 241, citing the company’s growth prospects from the Make in India ecosystem, rising capacity utilisation and strong quarterly results.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published15 Nov 2026, 09:25 PM IST
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Rolex Rings share price outlook (AI image for representational purpose)
Rolex Rings share price outlook (AI image for representational purpose)

Shares of Rolex Rings Limited have delivered impressive returns over the past few months. The auto ancillary stock ended last week with 6% gains. The Gujarat-headquartered company is likely to benefit from the ‘Make in India’ theme, according to IDBI Capital which sees nearly 17% upside potential in the stock.

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Rolex Rings Limited shares ended 2.20% lower on Friday, as part of some correction witnessed after strong rally in the previous session.

Rolex Rings share price outlook

With the settling down of the tariff uncertainty and improved demand outlook in both the business verticals, Rolex is likely to benefit from the ‘Made in India’ ecosystem.

The company reported strong set of numbers in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its revenue from operations, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 43%, 72%, and 67% for the quarter on an annual basis.

“The revenue growth was majorly led by strong growth in the exports of auto components which grew by 90% YoY to 1.29bn. The domestic bearings segment and the domestic auto components segment registered healthy growth of ~10% and ~30% respectively on YoY basis,” highlighted the brokerage in its report.

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Rolex Rings share price target

IDBI Capital maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of 241 per share. “We expect Rolex to be a strong beneficiary of the “Manufacture in India” theme. Utilisations are also set to move from ~65% in FY26 to ~70-72% in FY27.We maintain BUY with revised TP of 241 at 23x FY28 expected earnings,” read the brokerage report.

Rolex Rings share price trend

The auto ancillary stock closed 2.20% lower at 213.25 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 5,594.25 crore on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has surged 6% in one week, 30% in two weeks, 25% in one month, 44% in six months and around 91% in one year.

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