Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday after this ₹66 crore order book update — Details here

Multibagger small-cap stock: Diamond Power Infrastructure's share price is set to be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 29 December 2025, after the company received a ₹66 crore letter of intent to supply power cables, according to an exchange filing on Saturday, 27 December 2025.

In the BSE filing, Diamond Power Infra disclosed that it has received a ₹66.18 crore letter of intent from Hild Projects Pvt. Ltd to supply power cables to the EPC contractor. The deal value excludes the goods and services tax (GST).

“We would like to inform you that our company has received a letter of intent from Hild Projects Private Limited, EPC Contractor for Supply of Power Cables worth Rs. 66,18,25,690/- exclusive GST,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

The nature of the contract is on a kilometre rate basis, which is expected to be executed from 1 January 2026 and is expected to conclude on 30 June 2026, according to the filing data.

Order book snapshot Prior to Saturday's order update, the company received four other order updates in December 2025. According to the filing data, the company received a ₹55.54 crore letter of intent from Bondada Engineering on 17 December 2025.

On 16 December 2025, the company received a ₹57.58 crore letter of intent from Rajesh Power Services and a ₹75.13 crore order update from Amara Raja Infra on 11 December 2025.

Diamond Power's largest order book update in December 2025 was a ₹747.64 crore letter of intent from Adani Green Energy to supply power cables to its Khavda and Rajasthan project.

Diamond Power share price trend Diamond Power Infrastructure shares closed 0.74% lower at ₹139.95 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹141 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

Shares of Diamond Power have given stock market investors more than 5,100% returns on their investment since the company was listed in 2023. However, the company's stock has lost over 8% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Diamond Power's shares have dropped 9.22% in 2025, and are down 1.53% in the last one-month period. The company's shares are trading 1.49% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Diamond Power shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹185.10 on 17 July 2025, while the 52-week high level at ₹81 on 4 March 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹7,374.96 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 26 December 2025.

