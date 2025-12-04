Multibagger small-cap stock Diamond Power to be in focus on Friday on securing ₹747 cr order from Adani Green Energy

Multibagger small-cap stock: Shares of small-cap stock Diamond Power Infrastructure are likely to attract investor interest during Friday's session, December 05, following a significant order win.

Advertisement

In its regulatory filing post-market hours today, the company said it has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Limited for the supply of 33KV HV cables totaling 2,126 km and 3.3KV Solar MV cables totaling 3,539 km for the Khavda and Rajasthan projects, worth ₹747.64 crore.

It further stated that the order is to be executed between January 2026 and December 2026. The company also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order and that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Also Read | Ten multibagger small-cap stocks head for their first yearly decline in 5 years

This marks the second order for the company in less than a month, as it received ₹276 crore from Adani Energy Solutions on November 24 for the supply of 7,668 km of AL-59 Zebra Conductor for the Khavda project.

Advertisement

Diamond Power Infrastructure is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹7,538 crore. It is a leading manufacturer of power cables, including LV, MV, and EHV cables and conductors. Its products play a critical role in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and various industrial applications.

DPIL was acquired through the NCLT process by the GSEC-Monarch Group. The company’s operations span across India, with a large manufacturing plant in Vadodara covering 110 acres. The company is in the process of recommissioning its production facility in phases and expects to complete the process by September 2025.

Also Read | Nearly half of Nifty Smallcap 100 index stocks tank 20–60% in 2025

The company supplies cables to government distribution companies (discoms), private discoms, private EPC contractors, industrial clients, and export markets. During FY24, DPIL identified significant growth opportunities in the solar and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, driven by rising demand for renewable energy solutions and electric mobility.

Advertisement

Diamond Power Infrastructure share price trend The stock has witnessed profit booking since reaching its 1-year high of ₹185 per share in July, losing 23% of its value. Despite this decline, the stock continues to deliver stellar returns, gaining over 1,246% in the last two years. Over the past five years, it has remained up by an impressive 204,257%.

In March 2025, the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its first rod mill to manufacture next-generation AL 59 wire rods. The facility, operated by DICABS NextGen Special Alloys Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, is located in Vadodara and has a processing capacity of 80 metric tons per day (2,400 metric tons per month).

Advertisement