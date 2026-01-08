Multibagger small-cap stock Elitecon International edges higher despite stock market crash; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock: Elitecon International share price edged higher on Thursday, 8 January 2026, despite an overall Indian stock market crash, as the company disclosed its capital expenditure (capex) expansion plans for long-term growth.

“We wish to inform that Elitecon International Limited has taken a significant strategic step towards strengthening its long-term growth trajectory, operational scale and shareholder value creation,” the company informed BSE through its filing.

Shares of Elitecon International jumped 4.2% to its intraday high level of ₹99.89 during Thursday's market session, compared to ₹95.86 at the previous stock market close, BSE data shows.

Russia's new sanctions bill, raging geopolitical tensions, FII selling, and the looming tension over Trump tariffs have been weighing on the market. This resulted in a fourth consecutive day of losses due to a sharp selloff in the Indian stock market.

Elitecon's capex plans Elitecon International's board disclosed that the company is evaluating a merger of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited, and Golden Cryo Private Limited with Elitecon, subject to regulatory approvals, as per the filing.

As part of the deal, Elitecon aims to consolidate the diverse business verticals while increasing the scale, operational efficiencies and optimised resource utilisation.

The proposed merger also seeks to strengthen the company's balance sheet and long-term earnings potential, along with improving its competitiveness in the market.

“The company believes that the proposed transaction, once implemented, will place Elitecon International Limited on a stronger strategic platform, aligned with its long-term vision of expansion, diversification and responsible growth,” the board informed the stock exchange.

Elitecon International share price Elitecon International shares closed 2.44% lower at ₹93.52 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹95.86 at the previous stock market close. Shares hit their intraday high level in the early market hours before dropping along with the overall stock market crash on 8 January 2026.

Shares of Elitecon International have gained more than 6,879% since they were listed in August 2024, and delivered the stock market investors over 718% returns in the last one-year period.

Over the last one-month period, the company's shares have risen 3.73%. However, Elitecon shares have lost 7.41% in the last five days on the Indian stock market.

Elitecon shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹422.65 on 25 August 2026, while their 52-week low level at ₹11.43 on 8 January 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹14,949.17 crore as of the stock market close on 8 January 2026.

