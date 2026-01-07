Multibagger small-cap stock Elitecon International hits upper circuit despite weak Indian stock market

Multibagger small-cap stock Elitecon International shares hit their upper circuit level during the trading session on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, despite the overall weak trend, which ended in a third day of losses for the Indian stock market amid mixed global cues.

Elitecon International's stock hit its intraday high and upper circuit level of ₹96 during Wednesday's trading session, while the lower circuit level stood at ₹86.86, with a price tolerance band of 5%, as per BSE data.

The benchmark Indian stock market indices closed lower for the third consecutive session, reflecting cautious market sentiment ahead of the upcoming Q3 results 2026. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.14% lower at 26,140.75 points after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 26,178.70 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.12% lower at 84,961.14 points, compared to 85,063.34 points at the previous market session, according to the exchange data.

Elitecon International share price trend Elitecon International shares closed 4.85% higher at ₹95.86 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹91.43 at the previous stock market close, according to the BSE data.

Since its listing in August 2024, Elitecon International shares have surged more than 7,053%, and have given stock market investors more than 755% returns on their investment in the last on year period.

Over the last one-month period, the company's shares have risen 6.32%, but have been trading 4.04% in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market, as per the exchange data.

Shares of Elitecon International hit their 52-week high level at ₹422.65 on 25 August 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹11.21 on Wednesday, 7 January 2025, the BSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹15,323.22 crore as of the stock market close on 7 January 2026.

Elitecon International business update On 26 December 2025, Elitecon International announced that the company had increased its capital borrowing powers to ₹500 crore under Section 180 (1) (C) of the Companies Act 2013, according to an exchange filing.

“Increased the Borrowing Powers under Section 180(1)(C) of The Companies Act, 2013 up to ₹500 crores, subject to shareholders approval,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company plans to make investments, grant loans, guarantees, and security with the increased limit. They also appointed Aakash Goel, Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates, as the scrutinizer for the company EGM.

