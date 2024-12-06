Hello User
Multibagger small-cap stock Eraaya Lifespaces in focus as share trades ex-split today. Details here

Multibagger small-cap stock Eraaya Lifespaces in focus as share trades ex-split today. Details here

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger small cap stock Eraaya Lifespaces share price remains in focus as will trade Ex-split today. Eraaya Lifespace shares had been proposed to be split in the ratio of 10:1 i.e subdivision of 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- in to 10 Equity Share of Re. 1/- each

Stock Market Today: Eraaya Lifespaces share price in focus as will trade Ex-split today

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Eraaya Lifespaces share price remains in focus as will trade Ex-split today.

Eraaya Lifespace had declared stock split of its shares. Eraaya Lifespace shares had been proposed to be split in the ratio of 10:1 i.e subdivision of 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- in to 10 Equity Share of Re. 1/- each . Earraya Lifespace on 22 November had declared 6th December as the record date for Subdivision of Nominal Value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- to Re 1/- each.

This meant that investors who had bought shares on 5 December will see their names appear as eligible investors to receive subdivided shares. Record date is the date on which a business completes the list of shareholders qualified for its upcoming stock split, sometimes also referred to as the cut-off date.

As per the release on 22 November Record Date for subdivision of 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- in to 10 Equity Share of Re. 1/- stood on Friday, 6 December, 2024

Multibagger Returns

Eraaya Lifespace share price had closed at 1961.50 on Thursday. The Eraaya Lifespace share price that has risen more than 1610% year to date also has risen 2292% in a year, giving Multibagger returns to the investors

Recent business updates

On 5 December 2024, Eraaya Lifespaces Limited had shared business updates from its Indian subsidiary EbixCash

As per the release EbixCash has successfully begun the rollout of a Comprehensive Ticketing Solution for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The Transport Division of EbixCash has been chosen by KSRTC as the Technology Solution Provider for the supply, commissioning, and maintenance of Smart Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) as part of a comprehensive ticketing solution, said Eraaya Lifespace in its release .

This five-year contract, valued at approximately 33.5 Crore, covers all state-run buses.

It involves implementing EbixCash's AutomaƟc Fare CollecƟon System (AFCS) on Android-based ticketing devices with digital payment option tailored to KSRTC's business rules. Over 10,000 devices as per the company will be deployed across 84 depots, serving a fleet of 8,000 buses, with plans to expand to up to 15,000 devices over the next five years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
