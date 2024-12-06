Stock Market Today: Multibagger Eraaya Lifespaces share price remains in focus as will trade Ex-split today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eraaya Lifespace had declared stock split of its shares. Eraaya Lifespace shares had been proposed to be split in the ratio of 10:1 i.e subdivision of 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- in to 10 Equity Share of Re. 1/- each . Earraya Lifespace on 22 November had declared 6th December as the record date for Subdivision of Nominal Value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- to Re 1/- each.

This meant that investors who had bought shares on 5 December will see their names appear as eligible investors to receive subdivided shares. Record date is the date on which a business completes the list of shareholders qualified for its upcoming stock split, sometimes also referred to as the cut-off date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the release on 22 November Record Date for subdivision of 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- in to 10 Equity Share of Re. 1/- stood on Friday, 6 December, 2024

Multibagger Returns Eraaya Lifespace share price had closed at ₹1961.50 on Thursday. The Eraaya Lifespace share price that has risen more than 1610% year to date also has risen 2292% in a year, giving Multibagger returns to the investors

Recent business updates On 5 December 2024, Eraaya Lifespaces Limited had shared business updates from its Indian subsidiary EbixCash {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the release EbixCash has successfully begun the rollout of a Comprehensive Ticketing Solution for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The Transport Division of EbixCash has been chosen by KSRTC as the Technology Solution Provider for the supply, commissioning, and maintenance of Smart Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) as part of a comprehensive ticketing solution, said Eraaya Lifespace in its release .

This five-year contract, valued at approximately ₹33.5 Crore, covers all state-run buses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It involves implementing EbixCash's AutomaƟc Fare CollecƟon System (AFCS) on Android-based ticketing devices with digital payment option tailored to KSRTC's business rules. Over 10,000 devices as per the company will be deployed across 84 depots, serving a fleet of 8,000 buses, with plans to expand to up to 15,000 devices over the next five years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}