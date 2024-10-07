Multibagger small-cap stock: Eraaya Lifespaces inks major contract worth ₹138 crore with Punjab National Bank

  • Multibagger small-cap stock: Eraaya Lifespaces, a small-cap company, has secured a major contract for its subsidiary Ebix Cash with Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Shivangini
Published7 Oct 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Multibagger small-cap stock: Eraaya Lifespaces on October 7 has announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Ebix Cash Limited, has secured a significant contract with Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India's top three public sector banks. The contract, valued at approximately 138.75 crores, is for Network Integrating Services and has been awarded for a period of three years.

The scope of the agreement includes managing PNB’s extensive network, which covers 10,800 branches, 5,000 ATMs, and 4,000 branches of PNB-sponsored Regional Rural Banks. Ebix Cash will also oversee the bank’s state-of-the-art Data Centre in Delhi, the Advanced Network Operations Centre, and the Disaster Recovery Centre in Mumbai, along with 13 zonal offices and 131 circle offices.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as we reflect on our achievements while embracing the promising resurgence that lies ahead,” said Mr. Vikas Garg, the entrepreneur leading Eraaya and Ebix Cash. He added, “This renewed partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering integrated solutions that empower financial institutions across the nation.”

With over 1100 personnel dedicated to this project, including 600+ Ebix employees, the team will be responsible for maintaining and optimizing PNB’s expansive network, addressing technical issues, and ensuring smooth operations at over 20,000 locations nationwide.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:54 AM IST
