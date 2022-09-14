Bonus shares September 2022: The board of directors of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd has fixed record date for bonus shares. The company board has fixed record date for bonus shares on 21st September 2022. Earlier, the board of directors of the company had approved and declared bonus shares in 1:2 ratio that means one bonus shares will be issued for every two shared held by the shareholders.

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus shares record date citing, "In continuation of our intimation on outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 03, 2022, pertaining to the recommendation of Issue of Bonus Shares, the Company has fixed the ‘Record Date’ i.e., Wednesday, September 21, 2022 to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive Bonus shares as approved in the 04th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on August 26, 2022."

The BSE has also issued notice in regard to issuance of bonus shares by the small-cap company citing, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Alphalogic Techsys Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue."

In August 2022, the small-cap company had informed Indian stock market bourses about bonus shares recommendations citing, "We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today to review the operations of the Company, general corporate matters and to consider and transact the recommendation of issuance of fully paid-up Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share for every 2 (Two) fully paid up Equity Shares of ₹05/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Company will inform in due course, the “Record Date" for determining shareholders entitled to receive Bonus Shares."

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is a BSE listed stock that ended on Tuesday with with a market capital of ₹154 crore. This small-cap stock has delivered more than 50 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time after surging from around ₹46 to ₹68 apiece levels. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹31 to ₹68 apiece levels, logging more than 110 per cent rise in this time.