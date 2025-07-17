Multibagger small-cap stock fixes record date for 1:5 stock split; do you own it?

RIR Power Electronics on Thursday, July 17, announced the company had fixed Friday, 25 July, as the record date for the stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Meanwhile, the small-cap stock declined 2 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday. RIR Power Electronics share price opened at ₹1,329.30 against its previous close of ₹1,329.30 and touched its intraday high and low of ₹1,337.80 and ₹1,304.10, respectively.

RIR Power Electronics stock split details RIR Power Electronics has decided to split its one share into five shares. The record date for this purpose is 25 July.

In an exchange filing on July 17, RIR Power Electronics said, "The company has fixed Friday, 25th July, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/stock split of existing one equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up into five equity shares of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up, as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot on 3rd July, 2025."

The company announced a stock split and a bonus issue in May to enhance shareholder value.

RIR Power Electronics share price trend The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns of over 4,600 per cent over the last five years. However, on a shorter timeframe of one year, the stock has declined 28 per cent.

The stock has seen strong selling this year, falling 55 per cent. It recently hit a 52-week low of ₹707.23 on March 6 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,439.30 on September 26 last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.