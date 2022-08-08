Multibagger small-cap stock fixes record date for dividend, takes yield to 3.05%

By announcing the date for dividend payment, the Board of Directors of the company said in stock exchange filings that “As informed earlier, the Board at the meeting held on 23rd May 2022 has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3 .00 per equity share of Rs. 10/ - each, fully paid-up, (30%) subject to the approval of the Members at the aforesaid AGM. On such approval, the dividend would be paid/ warrant dispatched on Tuesday, 25th October 2022: In respect of shares held in physical form to those Members whose names appear on the Register of Members on 29th September 2022 and In respect of shares held in electronic form, to those members whose names appear in the list of beneficial owners furnished by National Securities Depository Limited ( NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ( CDSL), the Depositories, as at the end of the business hours on 22nd September 2022."

