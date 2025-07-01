Multibagger small-cap stock Gabriel India hits 20% upper circuit on restructuring plan. Details here

Gabriel India share price rallied as much as 20 per cent upper-circuit in early morning session on Tuesday, July 1 after the company announced a major restructuring plan. At 9:42 am, the multibagger small-cap stock was trading at ₹842.75 apiece on NSE.

Gabriel India restructuring plan details The company unveiled an ambitious plan to merge Anchemco India Pvt. Ltd. with Asia Investments Pvt. Ltd. (AIPL), followed by the demerger of its automotive business into Gabriel India.

As part of the arrangement, Gabriel India will allot 1,158 shares for every 1,000 shares owned by AIPL's promoters. Valued at eight times the projected FY2025 Enterprise Value to EBITDA, the transaction is designed to boost the company's scale without relying on debt or requiring any cash expenditure.

The move is subject to approvals from various stakeholders such as the company’s board, creditors, stock exchanges, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and shareholders, with the process expected to conclude in 10 to 12 months.

The key purpose of this consolidation is to drive transformation, support growth, and streamline the group’s structure. Gabriel India seeks to ease investor concerns related to product diversification and its mergers and acquisitions approach, while also setting its sights on achieving ₹50,000 crore in revenue by 2030.

The merger of Anchemco into AIPL is scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2025, while the demerger is expected to be finalized by April 1, 2026. This arrangement plays a key role in Gabriel's strategy to enhance its operational efficiency and strengthen its presence both in India and globally. According to the investor presentation, the plan will expand the company’s scale and reach without incurring extra debt.

Gabriel has been actively exploring acquisitions via similar arrangements in companies where its promoters have interests, aligning with its broader strategy to drive growth and strengthen market presence. The company’s focus on streamlining its structure and boosting operational efficiency aligns well with its strategic objectives and investor confidence.

This initiative further positions Gabriel as a diversified leader in the auto components space. As a listed entity with an extensive range of products that span multiple industries—beyond just suspension systems—it plays a pivotal role in ANAND's ambition to achieve a ₹50,000 crore revenue milestone by 2030.